Attacks On Nigerians In South Africa Unacceptable, Says Osinbajo

Osinbajo comdemned the development, adding that it does not represent the ideals of iconic leaders like Nelson Mandela.

by saharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

 

Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has described as unacceptable ongoing attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

In a statement through his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo comdemned the development, adding that it does not represent the ideals of iconic leaders like Nelson Mandela.

He said, “It is very sad and very unfortunate that the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians living in South Africa are once again being destroyed with such wantonness and with such carelessness and recklessness.

“It is unfortunate because Nigeria and Nigerians invested a great deal in the pulling down of apartheid.

“Besides, these acts of bigotry are entirely contrary to the very ideals that all the great South African leaders, including the present president fought for, and for which many gave their lives.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has already spoken about this; and obviously we are very concerned and certainly intend to take this up with the authorities in South Africa in order to ensure that this sort of thing does not repeat itself."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

South Africa Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria In Seven Days Or Face Attacks, Youth Group Tells South African Investors
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Business Xenophobia: Shoprite, MTN Close Outlets In Lagos Over Fear Of Attack
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics What Nigeria Should Do To South Africa -Moghalu Reacts To Latest Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Sends Delegation To Register “Displeasure”
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Xenophobia: South African Police Overwhelmed By Looting –Nigerian Consular-General
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics South African High Commissioner To Nigeria Denies Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Despite Evidence
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

South Africa Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria In Seven Days Or Face Attacks, Youth Group Tells South African Investors
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Man Who Staged Wedding Without Reception Reveals How He Convinced Family To Support Idea
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Business Xenophobia: Shoprite, MTN Close Outlets In Lagos Over Fear Of Attack
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics What Nigeria Should Do To South Africa -Moghalu Reacts To Latest Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Sends Delegation To Register “Displeasure”
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Xenophobia: South African Police Overwhelmed By Looting –Nigerian Consular-General
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics South African High Commissioner To Nigeria Denies Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Despite Evidence
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerians, Others Lose Over 50 Shops In Fresh South Africa Xenophobic Attack
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Galaxy Boss, Dalori On Fresh N95m Fraud Charge
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Two More Suspects On FBI List Arrested By EFCC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Activities of Transgenders Like Bobrisky Despicable, Says Women Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Ghanaian Elias Preko Who Helped Disgraced Ex-Governor James Ibori To Steal Delta State's Money Risks Another 10 Years In Jail
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad