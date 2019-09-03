BREAKING: President Buhari Sends Delegation To Register “Displeasure”

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a delegation to South Africa to register his “displeasure” over the killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

In a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Buhari, Femi Adesina, the unnamed envoy will arrive South Africa on Thursday to find a resolution to “reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since August 29, 2019”.

The statement added that, “President Buhari has instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria and get a briefing on the situation; express Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens and assurance of the safety of their lives and property.”