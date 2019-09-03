BREAKING: President Buhari Sends Delegation To Register “Displeasure”

The unnamed envoy will arrive South Africa on Thursday to find a resolution to “reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since August 29, 2019”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a delegation to South Africa to register his “displeasure” over the killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

In a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Buhari, Femi Adesina, the unnamed envoy will arrive South Africa on Thursday to find a resolution to “reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since August 29, 2019”.

The statement added that, “President Buhari has instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria and get a briefing on the situation; express Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens and assurance of the safety of their lives and property.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

South Africa Nigerians, Others Lose Over 50 Shops In Fresh South Africa Xenophobic Attack
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
South Africa Minister Confirms Attack On Nigerian Business Owners In South Africa, Citizens Condemn Act
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal N537m Debt: Donald Duke Begs For Out-of-court Settlement With AMCON
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption N2.1 Billion Pension Scam: Buhari, Magu, EFCC Keep Mum
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Have Lost Lots Of Soldiers, Says Defense Minister
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Celebrating N108 Million Pledge From Japan When Ghana President Sealed Deal With Toyota, Suzuki -PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraudster On FBI List In Edo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Lifestyle Activities of Transgenders Like Bobrisky Despicable, Says Women Group
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerians, Others Lose Over 50 Shops In Fresh South Africa Xenophobic Attack
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Call For Boycott Of MTN, Shoprite, DSTV
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
South Africa Minister Confirms Attack On Nigerian Business Owners In South Africa, Citizens Condemn Act
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Judge, Margaret Igbeta, Opened N870 Million Bank Account In Maid's Name -ICPC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal N537m Debt: Donald Duke Begs For Out-of-court Settlement With AMCON
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption N2.1 Billion Pension Scam: Buhari, Magu, EFCC Keep Mum
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Galaxy Boss, Dalori On Fresh N95m Fraud Charge
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Have Lost Lots Of Soldiers, Says Defense Minister
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Air Force Men Sentenced To Imprisonment With Hard Labour For Flogging Civilian -NAF
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Celebrating N108 Million Pledge From Japan When Ghana President Sealed Deal With Toyota, Suzuki -PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad