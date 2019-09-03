BREAKING: Protesters Disrupt Activities At Shoprite Lekki

Despite the presence of heavily-armed security personnel, the angry mob ensured that they created tension at the place.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

 

A Shoprite outlet along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos has been partially shut down by angry protesters, who stormed the place on Tuesday.

The protesters, largely made up of young Nigerians, chanted songs of solidarity as they made their way into the place and eventually disrupted activities.

Their action follows ongoing attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa since August 28.

The situation has led to loss of lives and businesses belonging to Nigerians in South Africa, raising fears of more disaster in the coming days.

The latest xenophobic attacks have been condemned by Nigerians across the globe with many calling for reprisal attacks in Nigeria where several South African businesses have continued to flourish.


 

SaharaReporters, New York

