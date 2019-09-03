Buhari Urges Police, Army, Others To End Insecurity In Nigeria

He reiterated his resolve to ensure the safety of lives and property through strengthening the internal security architecture of the Ministry of Interior.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies in the country to put an end to all security challenges facing the country.

The President said that government would no longer tolerate the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria.

A statement by Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, gave the charge on Tuesday in Katsina during a visit of the minister, Rauf Aregbesola.

According to Buhari, the wanton destruction of lives and properties in Katsina and the entire country through banditry, kidnappings, armed robbery, rape, insurgency, and other forms of criminalities was no longer acceptable.

He assured the people of Katsina and the entire North West Zone of government’s determination to end the spate of insecurity and all criminalities in the country.

He said, “The Federal Government reposes full confidence in security agencies to nip all these menace in the bud before it escalates.” 

 

