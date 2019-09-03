Death Toll In Niger Tanker Explosion Rises To Six

“We have lost another three people, one on transit to Kano, another one in Kaduna, while one died receiving treatment."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

 

Director-General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Inga, has disclosed that three more victims of last Friday’s petrol tanker explosion along the Abuja-Kaduna highway have died.

According to Inga, one of the injured victims died on the way to Kano where they were being transferred for further treatment, adding that the other two died in the hospital while receiving treatment.

He said that all 14 victims were from Kano, adding that the injured persons were transferred to Kano based on their requests.

He said, “We have lost another three people, one on transit to Kano, another one in Kaduna, while one died receiving treatment.

“With the three additional deaths, the number of the dead persons now comes to six.

“Driver of the tanker ran away and is not yet found, while the truck has been taken to NNPC depot in Suleja for tracking, so as to identify the owner.” 

 

