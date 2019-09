Super Falcons moved to the third round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics football qualifiers after beating Algeria 1-0 in Lagos on Tuesday to qualify 3-0 on aggregate.

The Nigerian ladies had defeated the North Africans 2-0 in the first leg in Algiers before completing the job in Lagos.

FC Barcelona of Spain forward, Asisat Oshoala, scored the only goal of the match in the 59th minute to end the contest.

The Falcons will face Mali or Cote d’Ivoire in the third round.