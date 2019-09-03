HURIWA Petitions NHRC Over Government’s Failure To License Labour Union

In a petition to the NHRC, HURIWA asked the commission to impress it upon the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity to respect the constitutional provision of freedom of association and grant the license to the ULC.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

 

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has dragged the Ministry of Labour and Productivity, the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Labour Minister, Dr Chris Ngige, to the National Human Rights Commission over the refusal to license United Labour Congress as an independent labour organisation.

In a petition to the NHRC, HURIWA asked the commission to impress it upon the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity to respect the constitutional provision of freedom of association and grant the license to the ULC.

The group said, “This is to demand that your institution intervenes to reverse what we consider as serial violation of the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of association of Nigerian workers in both public and private sectors who decided to set up a trade union known as United Labour Congress.

“As stakeholders in the human rights sector, we have watched with shock and disappointment, the adversarial roles played by the Nigerian Labour congress to undermine the licensing of the independent trade-union platform known as ULC.

“The leadership of NLC has used the instruments of violence against Nigerian workers democratically engaging employers in Nigeria.

“They have hired armed thugs to inflict heavy injuries on both fellow trade union leaders, workers, passers-by and journalists all in a bid to ruthlessly establish hegemony over Nigerian workers.

“We call on the NHRC to look into this issue to ensure that the right of Nigerian workers are protected.”



 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Osun State PDP Moves To Impeach Governor Aregbesola, State Workers Enter 7 Months Without Pay
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Aso Rock Warns Against Information Leaks, Threatens Harsh Consequences
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Bayelsa Government And Labor Unions Reach A Compromise On Payment Of Salaries, Pensions
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Economy Fuel Hike: Ondo Civil Servants, Residents, Others Shun NLC Rally
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo State Is Broke, I Can’t Pay Workers, Mimiko Says
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Economy Assets Sale: PENGASSAN, TUC Threaten To Shut Down Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

South Africa Nigerians, Others Lose Over 50 Shops In Fresh South Africa Xenophobic Attack
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Judge, Margaret Igbeta, Opened N870 Million Bank Account In Maid's Name -ICPC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraudster On FBI List In Edo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N2.1 Billion Pension Scam: Buhari, Magu, EFCC Keep Mum
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Call For Boycott Of MTN, Shoprite, DSTV
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Activities of Transgenders Like Bobrisky Despicable, Says Women Group
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
South Africa Minister Confirms Attack On Nigerian Business Owners In South Africa, Citizens Condemn Act
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Galaxy Boss, Dalori On Fresh N95m Fraud Charge
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics What Nigeria Should Do To South Africa -Moghalu Reacts To Latest Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Ghanaian Elias Preko Who Helped Disgraced Ex-Governor James Ibori To Steal Delta State's Money Risks Another 10 Years In Jail
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Air Force Men Sentenced To Imprisonment With Hard Labour For Flogging Civilian -NAF
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Summons South Africa High Commissioner
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad