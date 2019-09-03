Man Arrested For Allegedly Burning Son To Death

The police in Akwa Ibom State said it has arrested one Idorenyin Essien, who allegedly burnt his son to death.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the incident happened at Afia Nsit community in the Eket Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson for the command, DSP Mac-Don Achibe, on Tuesday confirmed the development to journalists.

He said that the incident, which occurred on August 30, was recently reported to the police by Essien’s neighbours.

It was gathered that Essien, 35, burnt his son to death for allegedly stealing N500 from a neighbour’s house to buy food.

It was also learnt that the father tied the boy with a rope and set him ablaze with kerosene.

Though the boy was rushed to hospital, he died shortly afterwards as doctors tried to save him.