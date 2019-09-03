Man Who Staged Wedding Without Reception Reveals How He Convinced Family To Support Idea

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, Yusuf, said that the decision was one of the biggest he ever took in his life.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

 

A new groom, Adewale Yusuf, who recently shocked many Nigerians by indicating on his wedding invitation card that there would be no reception after the ceremony, has told SaharaReporters that it took him only two calls to convince his parents and other family members to buy into his idea.

Though he said it was initially tough to persuade his bride, Blessing, to support the concept, he eventually won her over after a few debates on the issue.

The new couple trended last weekend on the social media with many Nigerians applauding and also bashing their decision not to hold a reception for their guests.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, Yusuf, said that the decision was one of the biggest he ever took in his life.

He said, “When I first informed my parents of the idea not to have a reception after my wedding ceremony, they dropped the call on me.

“Eventually, it took me about two more calls to be able to convince them to support my idea.

“The truth is that I’m a man of my words. I’m a different person, I am not a loud type.

“Many people around me did not like the idea initially but I made sure to let them see reasons with me.

“At the end of the day, everyone appreciated my idea.”

But despite not staging a reception at their wedding, Yusuf told SaharaReporters that many of their guests didn’t return home without having something to eat.

He added, “We shared food for the few friends we invited. I made sure my friends that came from Ibadan went back that day.

“One thing people should know is that there is nothing they want that they can’t do as long as it makes them happy and fulfilled.

“Having a loud reception after the wedding ceremony was unnecessary as far as I was concerned.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Lifestyle Activities of Transgenders Like Bobrisky Despicable, Says Women Group
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Celebrity Bobrisky: ‘He', 'She’, Nigerians Confused About Pronoun To Use For Idris Okuneye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Ancient Egyptian Fashion Makes A Comeback Part II! By Ntumba Mukendi
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Lifestyle 10 Things Ladies Do After A Break-up
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Kano Governor Ganduje Sacks Secretary To The State Government
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Lifestyle Onigbinde Splits With Wife After 30 Years Of Marriage
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

South Africa Nigerians, Others Lose Over 50 Shops In Fresh South Africa Xenophobic Attack
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Judge, Margaret Igbeta, Opened N870 Million Bank Account In Maid's Name -ICPC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraudster On FBI List In Edo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N2.1 Billion Pension Scam: Buhari, Magu, EFCC Keep Mum
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Call For Boycott Of MTN, Shoprite, DSTV
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Activities of Transgenders Like Bobrisky Despicable, Says Women Group
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
South Africa Minister Confirms Attack On Nigerian Business Owners In South Africa, Citizens Condemn Act
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Galaxy Boss, Dalori On Fresh N95m Fraud Charge
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics What Nigeria Should Do To South Africa -Moghalu Reacts To Latest Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Ghanaian Elias Preko Who Helped Disgraced Ex-Governor James Ibori To Steal Delta State's Money Risks Another 10 Years In Jail
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Air Force Men Sentenced To Imprisonment With Hard Labour For Flogging Civilian -NAF
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Summons South Africa High Commissioner
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad