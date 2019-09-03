Mosque Demolition: Wike Wants To Turn Rivers To Homogeneous Christian State, Persecute Muslims, Northern Group Claims

“Nigerians should learn a lesson from this episode, by taking preventive measures through the ballot box, by preventing such leaders of his kind from assuming sensitive public offices such as governor, president, etc., going by his utterances shortly before the illegal exercise, in which he claimed that Rivers is a Christian state."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

 

The Coalition of Northern Youth Organisations for National Integration has called on Nigerians to stop electing for leaders like Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, into political office.

The group stated this in reaction to the alleged demolition of a mosque in Rivers.

In a statement by Bashir Katsina, the group said, “Nigerians should learn a lesson from this episode, by taking preventive measures through the ballot box, by preventing such leaders of his kind from assuming sensitive public offices such as governor, president, etc., going by his utterances shortly before the illegal exercise, in which he claimed that Rivers is a Christian state.

“This has clearly demonstrated that there was more to it, thus the demolition was just a part of the blueprint to not only persecute the Muslim in the state but also to turn the state into a homogeneous Christian state, even to the detriment of our constitution, peace, and justice."

 

