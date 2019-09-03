South African High Commissioner To Nigeria Denies Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Despite Evidence

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

ChannelsTV

 

South Africa’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Monroe, has denied reports of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants in his country.

Monroe made the comments at a joint media briefing with Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffery Onyeama.

The high commissioner described the attacks as ‘sporadic acts of violence’, adding that businesses belonging to other South Africans were also affected in the violence.

In the latest wave of violence against foreigners, which began on August 28, several businesses owned by Nigerians had been destroyed and looted while those found on the streets had been physically assaulted, raising fears among many Nigerians domiciled in the former apartheid colony.

