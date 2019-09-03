South African Labour Unions, Activists Must Condemn Xenophobic Attacks, Says Lagos AAC

The Lagos State chapter of the African Action Congress has called on the civil society, labour unions and activists in South Africa to rise and rally against xenophobic attacks in the country.

The follows the recent attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals by South African citizens.

Condemning the attack, Kunle Wizeman Ajayi, Acting Chairman of the Lagos AAC, said Nigerians are angry at what is happening to their compatriots in South Africa.

He also accused politicians and the elites in Nigeria for causing poverty and unemployment in the country.

Ajayi said, “The Lagos AAC believes that South African civil society, labour and radical activists need to rise and rally against the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African immigrants.

“We also call on Nigerians here to face our rulers and join the #RevolutionNow to put an end to the causes of poverty and unemployment that is making Nigerians to run out to live outside the country.

“We know that both the business and ruling class in Nigeria and South Africa are united in oppressing the masses while blaming the results on the same working people that are struggling to survive.”