Two More Suspects On FBI List Arrested By EFCC

The names of the suspects are given as Chika Augustine and Godspower Nwachukwu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja Zonal Office, has arrested another two out of the 77 Nigerians listed by United States Federal Bureau of Investigation for Internet fraud.

This was made known by the new Zonal Head, Mr Aminu Aliyu, at a briefing with journalists.

According to him, the suspects were arrested in Abuja and $35,000, the equivalent of N12.6m was recovered from Augustine.

Aminu maintained that a different suspect, who had long been on FBI radar, was picked up in November 2018, investigated and was ready for trial.

The FBI had in August uncovered a massive Internet scam running into around $40m and involving over 80 persons – many of them Nigerians.

Working closely with the EFCC, many of the collaborators based in Nigerian have been given a hot chase by the FBI.

