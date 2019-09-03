Xenophobia: Remain Calm, Ambassador Tells Nigerians In South Africa

Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Kabiru Bala, has called on Nigerian in that country to remain calm in order not to jeopardise diplomatic channels being explored by the government to resolve the xenophobic attacks against them.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that the embassy shut its door on Nigerians affected by the ongoing violence, who approached the mission for protection.

In a tweet on Monday, the high commission in Pretoria said it is “concerned” about the “ongoing loss of lives, arson, and looting of properties”.

The tweet added, “The two missions will continue to be home to all Nigerians in these trying times and in the future.

“We appeal to all Nigerians to remain calm and avoid any precipitate action that may jeopardise the task of engaging the South African Government through diplomatic channels to bring the situation under control and to restore normalcy.”