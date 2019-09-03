Xenophobia: South African Police Overwhelmed By Looting –Nigerian Consular-General

Nigeria’s Consular-General in South Africa, Godwin Adama, has said that he believes the police in that country are overwhelmed by the looting of foreign-owned shops in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

He added that the Nigerian authorities were consulting the South African authorities over the attacks.

About 90 suspects have been arrested since the looting started in Jeppestown on Sunday and spread to Malvern, Tembisa, the Johannesburg CBD and Alexandra, SABC reports.

Adama has called on the police to restore calm to the trouble areas.

He said, “We have constantly been in touch with the South African authorities and some of the instances they have responded to our call to deploy.

“But I believe the situation has overwhelmed the security forces to the extent that many times in many of the places the looting goes on without anyone trying to stop it.”