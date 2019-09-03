Xenophobia: You’re Fighting The Wrong War, Wizkid Tells South Africans

Ayodeji Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, has condemned ongoing attacks on African migrants including Nigerians in South Africa.

The latest attacks, which started on August 28, 2019, had spread to several parts of that country, raising fears of more violence, especially among Nigerians.

The attack has been condemned by Nigerians on social media with the Nigerian Government summoning the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, to a meeting.

In a post on Twitter, Wizkid, one of Africa’s most popular musicians, urged South Africans to see other Africans as one, adding that are fighting the wrong war.

Wizkid, said, “Disheartening to watch these videos from my home. You’re fighting the wrong war, fighting the wrong people.

“How do we walk around hating each other? Africa is one. We’re all the same people. Please don’t lose yourself.

“Please educate yourselves, educate the kids, educate the youth. We’re all humans before anything else and most importantly Africans.”