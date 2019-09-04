BREAKING: Gunmen Disrupt Kogi PDP Governorship Primary Election

Voting had ended and sorting of votes were going on when the gunmen came to the venue at about 1:45 am and started shooting from different directions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

Unknown gunmen


The governorship primary election ended abruptly in the early hours of Wednesday when gunmen invaded the venue of the election, Lokoja Confluence Stadium.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that voting had ended and sorting of votes were going on when the gunmen came to the venue at about 1:45 am and started shooting from different directions.

According to the report, votes in eight out of the 10 ballot boxes have already been counted and sorted out before the disruption by the gunmen.

Aspirants, delegates, and others scampered for safety while the number of casualties has yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

The news agency said Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, escaped the bullets of the gunmen.
 

 
