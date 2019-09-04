Buhari Government Hasn't Done Enough Shielding Nigerians From Xenophobic Attacks, Says Human Rights Group

The Global Forum for Human Rights and Sustainable Development has condemned the attacks and the killing of innocent Nigerians residing in South Africa.

The group called on the Nigerian government to be proactive in defending Nigerians in South Africa and other countries.

It said in a press statement by its General Secretary, Keshiro Morenike Kaosarat, “It is very sad and disheartening that the lives of Nigerians and other nationals residing in South Africa are being wasted with such carelessness and recklessness.”

Kaosarat added, “Our government has not done enough, there are a lot of steps to be taken to put a total stop to this wanton attacks and killings.”

She also appealed to Nigerian youths to remain calm, urging them not to destroy South African investments in Nigeria, explaining that “doing so will amount to anarchy and this may result in unemployment on the part of those who were gainfully employed by the South African companies".