Digital Technology Will Improve Agriculture In Africa –Osinbajo

Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that digital technology and its application will change the face of agriculture in Africa.

Osinbajo made this submission on Wednesday while featuring at the panel discussion session of the African Green Revolution held at the International Conference Centre, Accra, Ghana.

Osinbajo participated in the panel alongside President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, Prime Minister of Rwanda, Edouard Ngirente, and African Union Commissioner for Agriculture, Josefa Sacko.

The panel was moderated by former United Kingdom Prime Minister, Tony Blair.

Osinbajo said that there were many companies interested in agriculture as a lot of them had already keyed into the sector.

He said, “What we found is that there is far more collaboration than before and there is far more transparency; you can see practically everything and anyone who is connected one way or the other and people learn faster because of a lot of collaboration.

“People can get online; find out what this company is doing; some companies are linking investors to farmers and it is so easy to find out what they are doing by simply going to their website.

“Some of the Fintech companies are also in that space helping to make payments; helping to do transactions and a lot of them are doing well just by building the sector.

“The way it is going; frankly, I can’t see how it will not completely revolutionalise agriculture because practically everywhere that digital technology has touched; it completely revolutionalised.

“What we are going to see is that digital technology will change the face of agriculture in Africa.”