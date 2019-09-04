Digital Technology Will Improve Agriculture In Africa –Osinbajo

Osinbajo said that there were many companies interested in agriculture as a lot of them had already keyed into the sector.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

 

Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that digital technology and its application will change the face of agriculture in Africa.

Osinbajo made this submission on Wednesday while featuring at the panel discussion session of the African Green Revolution held at the International Conference Centre, Accra, Ghana.

Osinbajo participated in the panel alongside President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, Prime Minister of Rwanda, Edouard Ngirente, and African Union Commissioner for Agriculture, Josefa Sacko.

The panel was moderated by former United Kingdom Prime Minister, Tony Blair.

Osinbajo said that there were many companies interested in agriculture as a lot of them had already keyed into the sector.

He said, “What we found is that there is far more collaboration than before and there is far more transparency; you can see practically everything and anyone who is connected one way or the other and people learn faster because of a lot of collaboration.

“People can get online; find out what this company is doing; some companies are linking investors to farmers and it is so easy to find out what they are doing by simply going to their website.

“Some of the Fintech companies are also in that space helping to make payments; helping to do transactions and a lot of them are doing well just by building the sector.

“The way it is going; frankly, I can’t see how it will not completely revolutionalise agriculture because practically everywhere that digital technology has touched; it completely revolutionalised.

“What we are going to see is that digital technology will change the face of agriculture in Africa.”

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Buhari's Katsina: 'We're Coming For You With 150 Bikes, 7 Hilux Vans To Attack, Get Ready', Bandits Warn Villagers
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Dino Melaye Wounded As Gunmen Disrupt Kogi PDP Primary
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
33 Days After Criminal Abduction: Sowore’s Wife Speaks, Demands Release Of Husband
ACTIVISM Nigerian Government Has No Ground To Detain My Husband –Sowore’s Wife
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Xenophobia: Nigeria’s High Commissioner To Be Recalled From South Africa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Imo Governor, Okorocha, Wife To Forfeit Assets To EFCC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Diri Wins Bayelsa PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Buhari's Katsina: 'We're Coming For You With 150 Bikes, 7 Hilux Vans To Attack, Get Ready', Bandits Warn Villagers
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Dino Melaye Wounded As Gunmen Disrupt Kogi PDP Primary
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME MTN Nigeria CEO Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Amidst Calls For Boycott
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Reactions Trail Nigeria’s Recall Of Ambassador To South Africa, World Economic Forum Withdrawal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education NANS Members Attack Each Other Over Free Ticket To South Africa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
33 Days After Criminal Abduction: Sowore’s Wife Speaks, Demands Release Of Husband
ACTIVISM Nigerian Government Has No Ground To Detain My Husband –Sowore’s Wife
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Xenophobic Attacks: Nigerians Burn MTN Office In Ibadan
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Family Of Seven Die Of Alleged Food Poisoning In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Xenophobia: Nigeria’s High Commissioner To Be Recalled From South Africa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Imo Governor, Okorocha, Wife To Forfeit Assets To EFCC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Xenophobia: One Protester Killed In Lagos By Police As Mob Burns Van
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Xenophobia: Nigerian Shop Owners At Lekki Shoprite Lament Losses After Reprisal Looting
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad