Dino Melaye Wounded As Gunmen Disrupt Kogi PDP Primary

A picture of Senator Dino Melaye has surfaced on the social media showing him being attended to by a nurse in an unidentified hospital with bruises on his knees.

SaharaReporters gathered Dino sustained the injury while scampering for safety during the disruption of the Kogi PDP Governorship primary by gunmen on Wednesday morning.

Recall that the collation process was brought to an abrupt end following the invasion of Lokoja Confluence Stadium, venue of the exercise, by some hoodlums.

Melaye is vying for the PDP’s Governorship ticket to challenge incumbent governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, during the November 21, 2019 election.