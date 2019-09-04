EFCC Arrests Six Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Uyo

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Uyo Zonal Office, said it had arrested six suspected Internet fraudsters specialised in hacking into Facebook accounts of unsuspecting victims to defraud them.

The names of the suspects were given as Lawrence Ebesike; Prince E. Udeh; Chijioke Victor; Promise Odimba; Ugbor Ifeanyi and Prince Anthony.

According to commission, the suspects were apprehended in a two-bedroom apartment located at No. 54 Church Road, Off Calabar Itu Expressway, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects however, said that they had only made $4,000 which equates N1,440,000 from cyber fraud.

One of the suspects, Ebesike, who claimed to be a musician, narrated how they dupe people via Facebook.

He said, “I am into Internet fraud. Part of how I operate is that I edit Facebook accounts, go to Google and search for pictures of United State military personnel. I download some of these pictures and put them on my fake Facebook accounts.

“After doing that, I target foreigners, mostly old white women who are in need of men. I stay online all day trying to befriend them.

“After convincing them, I will make them apply for my leave so that I can see them.”

He further revealed that the syndicate has a US-based partner named Benjamin Best whom he said provides them with the account where their victims make payments into.

