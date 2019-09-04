EFCC Says N974m, $729,653, €2330 Recovered In Abuja, Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has recovered N974 million, $729,653, and €2330 from Abuja and Kano between January and August this year.

The anti-graft agency disclosed this in a statement released on Wednesday.

"The Abuja Zonal Office of the EFCC has N423,006,987.92; $39,253; €2330 between January and August 2019. While the Kano Zonal Office recovered $690,400; N550,692,362, between January 2019 and August.

“Prior to the release of the FBI list, we had in collaboration with the FBI, cases under investigation of which two suspects indicted in the list released by the FBI are in our custody.

”On the other hand, another suspect on the list is being investigated independently on a different case and his case is pending arraignment.”