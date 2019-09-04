Ex-Ondo Commissioner Accuses Akeredolu Of Mismanagement

A former Commissioner for Information in Ondo State, Banji Ayiloge, has attacked the government of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, accusing him of mismanaging the state.

Ayiloge, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Wednesday, noted that Akeredolu had ruined all resources of the state within three years in government.

According to him, assignments that should have been carried out by commissioners were now being hijacked by the governor's immediate family members.

He further alleged that various projects across the state under Akeredolu's government are soaked in secrecy.

Ayiloge said, “It is an open secret that the first family (Akeredolu) in Ondo State have their hook on every resources of the state.

“We have commissioners who are there as figure heads while cronies of the governor from Ibadan report directly to the first family.

“Also, it is an open secret in the state that roads projects are serious sources of capital flight out of the state.”

But debunking the allegations, spokesperson for the Ondo State Government, Donald Ojogo, said Ayiloge was merely seeking cheap attention by making spurious claims.

He said, “Responding to the puerile issues raised by the former commissioner (Mr. Ayilogo) automatically translates to an undesirable exercise of attaching importance to him.

“Similarly, lack of ideas, knowledge and indeed unbridled display of ignorance on the part of an individual cannot bother the government.

“Our focus is to continue to do what we believe is in the best interest of our people and not to run after unchained individuals and their uncanny utterances.”