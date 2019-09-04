Flood Wreaks Havoc In Akure North, Residents Rendered Homeless Cry For Help

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019


Flood has wreaked havoc on Ayede Ogbese in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, rendering many residents devastated and homeless. 
It was gathered on Wednesday that the flood was occasioned by a downpour which led to the town's river, Ogbese River, to overflow its bank.

Many residents of the area told SaharaReporters that they lost many belongings due to the flooding and some said they had been rendered homeless.

According to the residents, the situation has brought them untold hardship, preventing them from conducting their daily business.

Mr. Sunday Adeniyi, one of the affected residents said, "We had been having this same challenges of flooding in our community and we discovered that water was occasioned by the overflow of the river. 
"Lot of properties have been damaged and many of our residents have left their houses to seek better places due to the flood. 

"So, we want the government to help us with relief materials because many of us are now homeless and have nowhere to go. 

"We also want urgent solutions to this ravaging flood. The flow for the Ogbese river is narrow and it has been blocked as a result of heavy toxic waste.

"So, we are begging the state government to come and help us dredged the water for us and enlarge its pathways.

Another resident, Mr. Ifanwyi Unwaba, explained that the drainage and canal in the community had not been cleared by the government for some years thereby leading to flooding during the rainy season.

"The flooding has been happening for over six years but not up till this extent and for about four days now we had been experiencing this situation and we have to raise alarm quickly. 

"This flood started around 1 am on Monday and it has submerged all my properties. I only managed to rescue my children and family.

"Although the community is very close to the river, we need the urgent assistance of the government in drilling the water so that the flood can be reduced for free flow," he said. 

Mr. Donald Ojogo, Spokesman for the government said efforts were ongoing to provide needed assistance for the community.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

