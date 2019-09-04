Foreign Media Calls For Release Of Sowore

United States media organisation, Democracy Now, has called for the release of pro-democracy activist and Publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore was arrested by the Department of the State Services on August 3, 2019 for calling for a peaceful protest to demand for good governance in Nigeria.

But despite growing calls for his release, the government has continued to hold on to him, breaching his fundamental human rights in the process.

Speaking about Sowore’s impact in the country, co-anchor of Democracy Now, Amy Goodman, described him as one who is “deeply involved in human rights pursuits”.

The call by the US media outfit comes about two weeks after 48 international human rights and press freedom organisations petitioned the United Nations and African Union Special Mechanisms to intervene in the arbitrary detention of Sowore.

The 48 organisations in their petition, argued that the treatment of Sowore constitutes a violation of his right not to be arbitrarily detained, right to a fair trial, right to freedom of expression, right of freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, and his rights as a human rights defender.