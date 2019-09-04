Four Remanded In Prison Custody For Allegedly Killing Motorcyclist In Osun

A Magistrates’ Court in Osogbo, Osun State, on Wednesday ordered the remand in prison custody of four men alleged to have killed a motorcyclist.

It was gathered that the suspects killed the victim, Amodu Owonikewu, in a bid to snatch his motorcycle.

The suspects include Ibraheem Morufu, Kazeem Afeez, Ismaila Toheeb and Isiaka Mariam.

They were all arraigned on a four-count charge bothering on armed robbery, stealing and murder, among others.

The prosecutor, ASP Idoko John, had earlier informed the court that the accused persons committed the offense on July 21 at about 11: 00 pm within Osogbo metropolis.

He claimed that the accused persons had guns, cutlasses and other deadly weapons with them at the time of their arrests.

The case was adjourned until November 13 for further hearing.