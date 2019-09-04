Katsina Man, 35, Sodomized Neighbour's Son -Police

According to the prosecutor, Bello allegedly lured his victim to a valley near a river at the Hayin Kado village and had "unlawful and unnatural anal sex" with the victim.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

A Nigerian, 35-year-old Abubakar Bello, has been accused and charged to court for sodomizing a boy.

A Katsina senior magistrate's court ordered that he should be remanded in prison custody until October 8, 2019.

Bello was said to have reportedly had anal sex with his neighbour's 15-year-old son.

Magistrate Hajiya Fadile Dikko gave the order on Tuesday following a request by the police prosecutor in charge of the case, Sergeant Lawal Bello.

The victim’s father, Hassan Adamu, reported the incident to the Faskari divisional police headquarters leading to the arrest of Bello.

The police prosecutor asked the court for additional time to conclude the investigation into the case.

The court adjourned the case until October 8.
 

