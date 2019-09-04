Man In Court For Allegedly Attacking Policeman

A 27-year-old man, Ibrahim Ya’u, on Wednesday appeared before a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court in Abuja for allegedly attacking a police corporal with a cutlass and injuring him, Tribunereports.

According to the report, Ya’u, resides at Wumba Village, Apo, Abuja.

He was charged of causing grievous bodily harm without provocation.

Prosecution counsel, Mr Donatus Abah, said the victim’s wife, Mrs Rosemary Omafu, lodged the complaint at the Apo police station, Abuja, shortly after the incident.