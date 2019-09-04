NANS Members Attack Each Other Over Free Ticket To South Africa

However, trouble started when President of NANS, Danielson Akpan, and other executive members stormed the South African High Commission and claimed to be the authentic representatives of students in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

 

Two factions of the National Association of Nigerian Students on Wednesday in Abuja engaged each other in a brawl over plans by the South African High Commission to sponsor some of them to the country.

President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Bello Shagari, who led the group, was in company with the President of Students Union Government of the University of Abuja.

Acting South African High Commissioner, Bobby Moroe, after a meeting with the students’ leaders said his country was planning to engage Nigerian youth on a cultural exchange visit.

He said the motive behind the visit was to further tighten the existing relationship between Nigeria and South Africa.

Moroe noted that the trip would enable the NANS members meet with their South African counterparts as part of measures to resolve attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

However, trouble started when President of NANS, Danielson Akpan, and other executive members stormed the South African High Commission and claimed to be the authentic representatives of students in Nigeria.

He said those invited for the meeting were impostors and not the executive members of NANS.

He berated the group for tarnishing the image of the student union and for accepting such offer while their compatriots were being killed in South Africa.

Akpan’s faction thereafter descended on members of the other group, who had been inside the high commission building early.

It took the timely intervention of the police to arrest the situation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME MTN Nigeria CEO Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Amidst Calls For Boycott
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Xenophobia: South African Police Arrest 80, Five Killed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Xenophobic Attacks: Nigerians Burn MTN Office In Ibadan
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Xenophobia: One Protester Killed In Lagos By Police As Mob Burns Van
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria In Seven Days Or Face Attacks, Youth Group Tells South African Investors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Africa In The City Xenophobic Attacks: Police Take Over Shoprite In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Buhari's Katsina: 'We're Coming For You With 150 Bikes, 7 Hilux Vans To Attack, Get Ready', Bandits Warn Villagers
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME MTN Nigeria CEO Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Amidst Calls For Boycott
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Xenophobia: South African Police Arrest 80, Five Killed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Xenophobic Attacks: Nigerians Burn MTN Office In Ibadan
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Xenophobia: One Protester Killed In Lagos By Police As Mob Burns Van
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Diri Wins Bayelsa PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria In Seven Days Or Face Attacks, Youth Group Tells South African Investors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Africa In The City Xenophobic Attacks: Police Take Over Shoprite In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics What Nigeria Should Do To South Africa -Moghalu Reacts To Latest Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police BREAKING: Policemen Tear-gas Protesters Planning To Burn Abuja Shoprite
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Man Who Staged Wedding Without Reception Reveals How He Convinced Family To Support Idea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Orji Kalu: MTN, DSTV, Shoprite Deserve To Be Shut Down, If Attacks On Nigerians Persist
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad