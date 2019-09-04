NDDC Has Over N2trn Debt To Settle –Akpabio

He said that the commission had not performed well in its main responsibility, which was the development of the Niger Delta region.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

 

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godwin Akpabio, has said that the Niger Delta Development Commission has over N2tr debt to settle.

Akpabio stated this at a meeting with the management team of NDDC on Wednesday in Abuja.

The minister said that the impact of the commission on the entire region would have been more but for some factors such as personal interest and undue interference, among others.

He said, “We will look into the budgetary allocation and see how it can be improved upon, because the success of any organisation starts from budgeting.

“We want to redirect the budgeting procedure of the commission so that we can aim at the ongoing projects, that is, those that are nearing completion but which have not been completed due to lack of human will.”

 

