Nigerian Among Five Held With Intoxicant Powder, ₹1.3L Drug Money

The accused, Izuchukwu Jonatahna Chukwu of Nigeria and Ramandeep Kaur of Jalandhar were arrested from Delhi, while Gurpreet Singh of Nanu Majra in Sohana, Sukhdev Singh of Samrala and Praveen Lata of Samrala, were held from a naka near Mauli Baidwan in Mohali on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

Indian Police

 

Police have arrested five persons including two women and a Nigerian with 120gm of intoxicant powder and ₹1.3 lakh drug money.

The accused, Izuchukwu Jonatahna Chukwu of Nigeria and Ramandeep Kaur of Jalandhar were arrested from Delhi, while Gurpreet Singh of Nanu Majra in Sohana, Sukhdev Singh of Samrala and Praveen Lata of Samrala, were held from a naka near Mauli Baidwan in Mohali on Saturday.

Police said they recovered 50gm of intoxicant powder, suspected to be heroin, and 59 injections from Gurpreet, Sukhdev, and Prem Lata.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them at the Sohana police station.

It was on the disclosure of Gurpreet and Prem Lata that the police team from Delhi arrested Chukwu and Ramandeep, who supplied the drug to the accused for self-consumption. The police team also recovered ₹1.36 lakh of drug money from their possession.

The five were produced before the court on Tuesday that remanded them to one-day police custody, the Hindustan Times report.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Two More Suspects On FBI List Arrested By EFCC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME MTN Nigeria CEO Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Amidst Calls For Boycott
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Who Tortured Daughter To Death Remanded In Prison Custody
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Protesters Give UK 21-day Ultimatum To Reverse Judgment
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International 20 Killed, 14 Others Presumed Dead In Scuba-Diving Boat Disaster Off California Coast
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
CRIME Man Arrested For Allegedly Burning Son To Death
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM Xenophobia: One Protester Killed In Lagos By Police As Mob Burns Van
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Xenophobia: South African Police Arrest 80, Five Killed
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria In Seven Days Or Face Attacks, Youth Group Tells South African Investors
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Man Who Staged Wedding Without Reception Reveals How He Convinced Family To Support Idea
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics What Nigeria Should Do To South Africa -Moghalu Reacts To Latest Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics South African High Commissioner To Nigeria Denies Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Despite Evidence
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
South Africa No Justification For Attack On Foreign Nationals, Says South African President
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Two More Suspects On FBI List Arrested By EFCC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME MTN Nigeria CEO Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Amidst Calls For Boycott
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Galaxy Boss, Dalori On Fresh N95m Fraud Charge
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education Teacher Arraigned In Court For Requesting Nude Pictures From Pupil
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Xenophobia: Activists Vow To Shutdown Shoprite In Abuja Wednesday
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad