Nigerian Police Seal Off Shoprite Mall In Lekki

The Lagos State Police Command has sealed off the shopping mall of Shoprite, a South African-owned departmental store, following an on the mall on Tuesday.

Some Nigerian youths had yesterday protested at the store in reaction to what their compatriots are facing in the hands of South Africans in the wake of the latest Xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Businesses of Nigerians were looted and destroyed by South Africans.

Shoprite stores and other businesses owned by South Africans have become the target of revenge attacks.

In Lagos, the Lekki Shoprite mall, including the one in Ikeja was attacked yesterday.

There were protests against South African businesses in Abuja, Ondo and Oyo states.

