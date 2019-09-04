Nigerian Police Seal Off Shoprite Mall In Lekki

Some Nigerian youths had yesterday protested at the store in reaction to what their compatriots are facing in the hands of South Africans in the wake of the latest Xenophobic attacks

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

The Lagos State Police Command has sealed off the shopping mall of Shoprite, a South African-owned departmental store, following an on the mall on Tuesday.

Some Nigerian youths had yesterday protested at the store in reaction to what their compatriots are facing in the hands of South Africans in the wake of the latest Xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Businesses of Nigerians were looted and destroyed by South Africans.

Shoprite stores and other businesses owned by South Africans have become the target of revenge attacks.

In Lagos, the Lekki Shoprite mall, including the one in Ikeja was attacked yesterday. 

There were protests against South African businesses in Abuja, Ondo and Oyo states. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Xenophobia: South African Police Arrest 80, Five Killed
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME MTN Nigeria CEO Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Amidst Calls For Boycott
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Xenophobia: One Protester Killed In Lagos By Police As Mob Burns Van
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria In Seven Days Or Face Attacks, Youth Group Tells South African Investors
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics What Nigeria Should Do To South Africa -Moghalu Reacts To Latest Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Angry Youths Force Shut Down Of Shoprite In Akure
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Buhari's Katsina: 'We're Coming For You With 150 Bikes, 7 Hilux Vans To Attack, Get Ready', Bandits Warn Villagers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Xenophobia: South African Police Arrest 80, Five Killed
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME MTN Nigeria CEO Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Amidst Calls For Boycott
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Xenophobia: One Protester Killed In Lagos By Police As Mob Burns Van
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria In Seven Days Or Face Attacks, Youth Group Tells South African Investors
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Diri Wins Bayelsa PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics What Nigeria Should Do To South Africa -Moghalu Reacts To Latest Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Man Who Staged Wedding Without Reception Reveals How He Convinced Family To Support Idea
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Angry Youths Force Shut Down Of Shoprite In Akure
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics South African High Commissioner To Nigeria Denies Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Despite Evidence
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Celebrity Tiwa Savage Boycotts DSTV-Sponsored Festival In South Africa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Orji Kalu: MTN, DSTV, Shoprite Deserve To Be Shut Down, If Attacks On Nigerians Persist
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad