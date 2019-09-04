Nigerians Hungry, Angry, Dying, More Politicians Will Be Manhandled -Catholic Bishop Warns

He stated this on Tuesday on his maiden pastoral visit at St. James Catholic Church, Neni, in Anaocha local council, Anambra State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019


“Nigerians are hungry and angry...I see more and more greedy politicians being manhandled," said Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor.

He explained: “Nigerians are hungry and angry. You cannot beat a child and stop him from crying. People have the right to protest, provided they are not armed. It is done all over the world. 

"Once something is not going on well, you reserve the right to speak up. People have the right to voice out their grievances." 

Kicking against the President Muhammadu Buhari regime's penchant for repressing dissenting voices, the Catholic bishop said, “They have the right to express displeasure over certain matters. I think what the political class should do to douse the tension is to face governance and lawmaking squarely and work for the common good of the masses. 

He, however, warned Nigerian politicians: "I see more and more greedy politicians being manhandled. Nigerians are dying on a daily basis because of bad governance. No good roads, no healthcare, no electricity, cost of living is so high. Yet, these people are busy siphoning our common patrimony.”
