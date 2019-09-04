NNPC Relocates Trading Company To Get Closer To Asian Market

Four sources revealed that the change of territory is driven by a need to get closer to its main buyers in Asia.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation is relocating its oil trading subsidiary to Dubai from London, United Kingdom, according to Reuters.

Four sources revealed that the change of territory is driven by a need to get closer to its main buyers in Asia.

The move was also brought on by the intent to cut down on taxes.

Duke Oil Services, the London arm of the Panamanian registered firm, said in a filing made to the UK’s company house that it would wind down operations in the second quarter of 2019 and move to an unspecified location.

The fully owned NNPC subsidiary, which was established in the 1980s to help sell Nigeria’s petroleum, had been based in London’s Hammersmith neighbourhood, which houses NNPC’s UK office as well.

The choice of Dubai comes as the United States began pumping 12m barrels of oil per day, claiming Nigeria’s markets in Europe and competing with the West African producer in Asia as well.

While the US spent six years developing the capacity to produce at the same level with Saudi Arabia, Nigeria has for a long time hovered around the 1.7 to 2m barrels per day threshold.

The country has also failed to add to its reserves within the same period the US took over its market share and stopped importing from the country.

According to Reuters, India is Nigeria’s new bride and Asian refineries are buying Nigeria’s oil and swapping it for the much needed petrol the country’s refineries are unable to produce. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Correct Me If I Am Right Where Buhari Should Spend His Political Capital By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International Buhari Meets With Chinese President Xi Jinping In South Africa
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Trade Rice Smuggling: Fed. Gov't To Shut Land Border
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Trade Nigerian Stock Exchange: Market Capitalization Loses N265 Billion
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Business Nigerian Stock Exchange Experiences Further Dip In Transactions
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
NNPC National Assembly Will Conclude Work On PIB In 2018, NNPC GMD Assures
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Buhari's Katsina: 'We're Coming For You With 150 Bikes, 7 Hilux Vans To Attack, Get Ready', Bandits Warn Villagers
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME MTN Nigeria CEO Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Amidst Calls For Boycott
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Xenophobia: South African Police Arrest 80, Five Killed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Xenophobic Attacks: Nigerians Burn MTN Office In Ibadan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Xenophobia: One Protester Killed In Lagos By Police As Mob Burns Van
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Diri Wins Bayelsa PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria In Seven Days Or Face Attacks, Youth Group Tells South African Investors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Africa In The City Xenophobic Attacks: Police Take Over Shoprite In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics What Nigeria Should Do To South Africa -Moghalu Reacts To Latest Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police BREAKING: Policemen Tear-gas Protesters Planning To Burn Abuja Shoprite
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Man Who Staged Wedding Without Reception Reveals How He Convinced Family To Support Idea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Orji Kalu: MTN, DSTV, Shoprite Deserve To Be Shut Down, If Attacks On Nigerians Persist
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad