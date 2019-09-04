Ondo Government To Send Relief Materials To Communities Hit By Flood

The Ondo State Government has said that it would send relief materials to communities affected by a recent flood in the state.

Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Idanre during an inspection of the damage caused by heavy rainfall in many parts of Ondo.

Ajayi revealed that the state government would soon demolish structures built on water channels and affecting the free flow of water.

He said, “We have inspected all the houses (buildings) in the area and advised our people to evacuate the areas in order to prevent another disaster.

“The state government would try its best in terms of bringing relief to the affected victims soon.

“I noticed that some persons built houses along the river course and water ways but we shall ensure that no matter highly placed they are, we will demolish those buildings.

“This would make us have free flow of water and we shall be deploying the amphibious excavator to help channel these waterways.”