Rehabilitate Cyber Criminals, Ooni Urges EFCC

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

 

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to go beyond merely arresting cyber criminals by rehabilitating them.

The Ooni made the call while playing host to an EFCC delegation from the South West Zonal Office of the commission on Wednesday in Ile-Ife, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Ogunwusi, who decried the alarming rate of cybercrimes among Nigerian youths, posited that some of the perpetrators were ignorant of their actions and the consequences.

He said, “While I support your absolute clampdown on criminals in the private and public sectors, I will charge the commission to work on the rehabilitation of those found guilty, especially our youths caught committing cybercrimes.

“Engage them to let them know that you are not their enemy.

“Carry them along through your sensitisation programmes so that they will see reasons to join you in your attempt to create a better Nigeria.

“If you engage and utilise their potentials, you will spend less on fighting crimes.” 


 

