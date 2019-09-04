Students In Zambia Attack South African Embassy Over Xenophobia

This action of the Zambian students comes barely 24 hours after the country withdrew from a friendly football match with South Africa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

 

Student in Lusaka, Zambia, have burnt down the signpost of South African Embassy in the capital city in response to ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa.

Secretary-General of the Football Association of Zambia, Adrian Kashala, had told the AFP that, “This was because of the security concerns, you never know what can happen.

“We want to be sure of the security of (the) visiting team.”

