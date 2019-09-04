Taraba Catholic Priest Buried Amidst Tears, Resignation

The Catholic Bishop of Jalingo Diocese, Most Reverend Father Charles Hammawa, said it was not easy to accept the circumstances that led to his death.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019


A funeral mass has been held by the Catholic Church in Taraba State in honour of Reverend Father David Tanko, a priest who was killed recently by gunmen in Kpankufu village in Takum Local Government Area of the state.

Scores of Christians gathered at the Our Lady of Queen of Peace Cathedral in Jalingo, the state capital on Tuesday to pay their last respect to the late priest of St. Peter’s Parish Kurfa Amadu, ChannelsTV reports.

He, however, stated that the church would be comforted by the promise of resurrection for all who died in Jesus Christ.

The bishop also asked the government to use the institutional and constitutional power at its disposal to end the crisis between the Jukun and Tiv people in the state.

On his part, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Taraba, Isaiah Jirapye, promised that the association would continue to mediate for peace in the crisis.

The younger brother of the deceased, Jerry Yakubu, and one of his relatives, Ishaya Andokari, said the family had decided not to seek justice in any way, pointing out that they have left the matter in God’s hands.

The late priest was killed last Wednesday with his body burnt along with his vehicle.

SaharaReporters, New York

