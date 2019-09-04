Teacher Rapes 12-year-old Pupil In Adamawa

A 12-year-old pupil, Aisha Abubakar, has been raped by her teacher, Nathan Yusuf, in Adamawa State.

The sad incident happened on Tuesday, barely two weeks after a five-year-old girl named Fatima was raped by her uncle in Yola.

Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Suleiman Baba, confirmed the arrest of Yusuf on Wednesday.

He said, “We are waiting for clinical report, which will determine the next line of action.

“Medical report will determine whether the suspect will be charged to court or not.

"You know when you are dealing with rape allegation, you must support your case with concrete evidence, else you end up having no case.”

Meanwhile, the assaulted girl has been taken to a specialist hospital in Yola for treatment.