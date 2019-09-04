Tiwa Savage Boycotts DSTV-Sponsored Festival In South Africa

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

Nigerian R 'n' B star, Tiwa Savage, will not be in South Africa to perform at a festival sponsored by DSTV. 

She stated this on Wednesday.

The festival is slated for Johannesburg, South Africa, later in September.

Savage said attacks on Nigerians by South Africans was the reason she would not participate in the festival sponsored by South Africa-owned firm, DSTV.

She tweeted, “I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason, I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this.” 

