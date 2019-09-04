Xenophobia: Bring Perpetrators Of Violence To Book, Reps Tell Buhari

The House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that all perpetrators of violence against Nigerians in South Africa are brought to book.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chairman of the committee, Yusuf Yakub, said the lower legislative arm of government was working to ensure that Nigerians get justice.

The statement reads, “The growing xenophobic attacks on innocent and law-abiding Nigerians in some parts of South Africa is not acceptable to us as legislators in Nigeria.

“These barbaric attacks have become one too many in recent years and, therefore stand condemnable by all men and countries of goodwill.

“We reiterate our call on other nations of the world to join us and raise their voices against this senseless action of humans against their kind.”





