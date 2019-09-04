Xenophobia: Nigeria’s High Commissioner To Be Recalled From South Africa

The Nigerian Government has confirmed that its High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Kabiru Bala, will return home, following attacks on Nigerians in the former apartheid nation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who gave the hint on Wednesday, added that Bala was expected back in Nigeria before the end of this week.

According to him, this will happen after the special envoy President Muhammadu Buhari sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for talks had reported by to Aso Rock.

Onyeama said, “It’s one of the options; that he should come back. But, he will come back after the special envoy has returned to brief Mr President.”

Since August 28 when Nigerians and other African migrants came under attack in South Africa, citizens back had expressed their displeasure at the situation with many of such persons taking to streets across the country to protest the incident.

Consequently, businesses owned by South Africans in Nigeria like Shoprite, MTN and Multichoice had become targets for angry Nigerians seeking retaliation.