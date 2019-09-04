Xenophobia: Nigerian Police Ordered To Tighten Security Around Embassies, Others

Frank Mbah, Police PRO.

The Nigeria Police Force has been ordered to provide water-tight security around embassies, foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses across the country.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, gave the order on Wednesday in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba.

The order follows angry protests by Nigerians on Tuesday and Wednesday targeting South African businesses in retaliation to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants in the former apartheid nation.

The statement reads, “Some miscreants attacked and looted the malls under the pretext of protesting against the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“To this end, all Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police across the Federation have been placed on red alert to ensure no similar violence is replicated within the country.

“Miscreants and criminally-minded people who masquerade as genuine protesters are therefore warned to stay-off the streets of Nigeria.

“The Force will not hesitate to bring to bear the full weight of the law on any such law breaker.

“Parents and guardians are therefore enjoined to prevail on their children and wards to desist from acts capable of causing breakdown of law and order in the country.”