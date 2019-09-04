Xenophobia: UN Chief Condemns ‘Acts Of Violence’ Against Foreigners

United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has “strongly condemned” the renewed wave of “acts of violence” against foreigners and their property in parts of South Africa.

Guterres’ message was conveyed by his spokesperson, Mr Stéphane Dujarric, at a news briefing at the UN headquarters in New York, United States, on Wednesday.

He was responding to a News Agency of Nigeria’s question that sought his reaction to the situation.

He said, “We strongly condemn the acts of violence that have been reported in different provinces in South Africa, including attacks against foreigners and the destruction of their property.

“The Secretary-General has also very much noted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s unequivocal condemnation of that violence.

“He has also noted Ramaphosa’s call for strengthening accountability in line with democratic values enshrined in South Africa’s constitution.

“The Secretary-General urges all political leaders to clearly and openly reject the use of violence.”