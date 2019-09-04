Zambia Cancels Friendly Match With South Africa Over Xenophobic Attacks

Zambia’s football association has called off its friendly match against South Africa over the recent spate of xenophobic attacks.

The friendly match between Chipolopolo (of Zambia) and Bafana Bafana (of South Africa) was slated for Saturday in Zambia.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the Football Association of Zambia announced, “The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) regrets to inform members of the public that the international friendly match between Zambia and South Africa that was scheduled for National Heroes Stadium on Saturday, 7 September 2019 has been called off in view of the prevailing security concerns in South Africa.

"FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala has relayed the message to the South African Football Association (SAFA) about the decision."

The South African FA is now looking for a replacement for Saturday’s match.