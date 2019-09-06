Family Petitions Police Over Murder Of Ondo POS Operator

An elder brother of the victim, Adewale, told SaharaReporters on Friday that they had written a petition to the police over the matter and want a thorough investigation for justice to be served.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 06, 2019

The family of Adetutu Ibrahim, a Point of Sales operator in Akure, Ondo State, who was killed by some gunmen on August 29 around the Oke-Ogba area of the city, has petitioned the police over her murder.

An elder brother of the victim, Adewale, told SaharaReporters on Friday that they had written a petition to the police over the matter and want a thorough investigation for justice to be served.

He said, “We are not sleeping over the case and we are following up because it is a painful incident to us as her family members.

“In fact, our lawyer have also written a petition to the police seeking for thorough investigations into the matter.”

Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, said that they are working hard to unravel the circumstances surrounding Ibrahim’s murder. See Also CRIME First Bank Urges Police To Find Killers Of POS Operator In Ondo 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

He said, “We are making progress on our investigation and have arrested three suspects in connection to the crime.

“The suspects are still with us and are cooperating and helping us with some useful information over the case.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption FBI List: We've Arrested Emmanuel Adedeji Oluwatosin, Uncovered N1 Billion In His Account, Says EFCC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME One-Chance Operators Stab AIT Staff To Death, Remove Organs In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Security Agents Foil Carjacking At US Embassy 'Car Park', Arrest Suspect
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Nigerian Visa Agents Jailed For Defrauding US Consulate Of N50m
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS 46 NSCDC Officers In Police Custody For Staging Protest
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Teacher Drugged Schoolgirl, 12, With Codeine, Impregnated Her -Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption FBI List: We've Arrested Emmanuel Adedeji Oluwatosin, Uncovered N1 Billion In His Account, Says EFCC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED POST: Ambode's Many Sins Against Lagosians {Part 1}
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Tinubu Died At A Time Nigeria, Lagos Needed His Wealth Of Experience', Sanwo-Olu Says Of Ex-Lagos Head Of Service
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Borno Governor Escapes Assassination Attempt As Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Convoy
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Business Oshiomhole Goofed: Standard Chartered Bank Says It's Not A South African Firm
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Pastor Dies Of Starvation While Observing 30-Day Fast
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME One-Chance Operators Stab AIT Staff To Death, Remove Organs In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: South Africa's President Confirms Death Of 10 Persons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Robert Mugabe Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Zimbabwe Hero Or Villain: Social Media Erupts Over Mugabe’s Death, El-Rufai Says Life Ended Tragically
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Security Agents Foil Carjacking At US Embassy 'Car Park', Arrest Suspect
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
South Africa Why I attended Event in South Africa —Oby Ezekwesili
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad