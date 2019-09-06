Family Petitions Police Over Murder Of Ondo POS Operator

The family of Adetutu Ibrahim, a Point of Sales operator in Akure, Ondo State, who was killed by some gunmen on August 29 around the Oke-Ogba area of the city, has petitioned the police over her murder.

An elder brother of the victim, Adewale, told SaharaReporters on Friday that they had written a petition to the police over the matter and want a thorough investigation for justice to be served.

He said, “We are not sleeping over the case and we are following up because it is a painful incident to us as her family members.

“In fact, our lawyer have also written a petition to the police seeking for thorough investigations into the matter.”

Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, said that they are working hard to unravel the circumstances surrounding Ibrahim's murder.

He said, “We are making progress on our investigation and have arrested three suspects in connection to the crime.

“The suspects are still with us and are cooperating and helping us with some useful information over the case.”