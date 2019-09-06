NCAC DG, Runsewe, Commended For Speaking Against Nudity, Bobrisky

Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has been commended for rising up against nudity and immoral acts in the society.

In an open letter on Friday, a social commentator, John Akosa, hailed Runsewe for protecting the culture of the country by frowning against acts that bring shame to Nigeria and her people and also condemning the activities of popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye widely known as Bobrisky.

Recall that Bobrisky had received a warning from Runsewe to desist from engaging in acts that rubbishes Nigeria’s rich culture.

After that warning, Bobrisky fired back by boasting that nobody could touch him because he had connections in ‘high places’.

But in a move that signalled NCAC’s intent to protect Nigeria’s culture, the police in Lagos on August 31 sealed two venues scheduled to host the 28th birthday celebration of Bobrisky while the cross-dresser went into hiding thereafter.

Applauding Runsewe for the feat and protecting the future of Nigerian youth, Akosa said, “I hail your dedication and wisdom to draw the attention of Nigerians to the open deviant attitude of Idris Okuneye known as Bobrisky.

“Even though I do not speak for Nigerians, majority are happy and glad that you took the frontal battle to this community of confusionists and upholders of negative and insidious appearances.

“Continue to serve Nigeria to the best of your ability, encourage our return to the best usage of our culture and also focus on the youth who are future defenders of our culture.

“Do well to develop cultural programmes that can help restore our pride in our heritage and history.”