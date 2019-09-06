NCDC Confirms Death of Seven Tourists In Bauchi

Subsequent investigations led by the Kano State Epidemiology Team established that this confirmed case of Yellow Fever was from a patient who visited the Yankari Games Reserve in Bauchi in August with his father.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 06, 2019

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Friday said that seven tourists, who visited Yankari Games Reserve in the last one month in Bauchi State, died from an ailment believed to be Yellow Fever. 

The NCDC said four confirmed cases have been recorded so far. 

Three of them are residents of Alkeleri, the local council where the facility is situated, while a fourth is a person, who made visits to an unnamed location in Kano State and the games reserve in Bauchi.

The other six are said to have been among a party of 95 students from the Waka College of Education in Biu LGA of Borno State. 

The disease surveillance agency said two other students had showed signs but were still alive as at the time the announcement was made on Twitter.

“NCDC was first notified on August 29 when we received the report of a confirmed case of Yellow Fever in Kano State from a laboratory. 

"Subsequent investigations led by the Kano State Epidemiology Team established that this confirmed case of Yellow Fever was from a patient who visited the Yankari Games Reserve in Bauchi in August with his father. 

"Unfortunately, the father died with similar symptoms before a sample could be collected and tested.

“Subsequently, on September 3, the Borno State Epidemiology Team reported deaths among students of Waka College of Education in Biu LGA. 

"These students visited the Yankari Games Reserve in August. 

"Of the 95 students that visited the resort, eight of them developed symptoms and six had died as at the time of the report," the agency said.

