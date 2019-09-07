Akinwumi Adesina Gets Support Of Cote d’ivoire For AfDB Re-election

To show his country’s support, President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire on Friday appointed Adama Koné, Minister of Economic and Financial Affairs, to back Adesina’s re-election as AfDB President.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 07, 2019

Akinwumi Adesina The Guardian

 

President of the Africa Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has received the support of Cote d’ivoire in his bid to re-contest that position.

To show his country’s support, President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire on Friday appointed Adama Koné, Minister of Economic and Financial Affairs, to back Adesina’s re-election as AfDB President.

Quattara said that Koné was reappointed to represent the country as the Executive Director in AfDB to support and work for Adesina’s re-election.

According to him, Adesina deserves a second term because of the great job he is doing.

During the bank’s 54th annual meetings in Equatorial Guinea recently, Adesina confirmed that he will run for that office again.

He said, “I will run again to continue the work we started.”

The AfDB head is elected by its board of governors made up of appointed representatives from the bank’s 80-member countries, with voting power proportionate to their capital subscription.

The vote takes place during the annual meeting closest to the end of the serving president’s term.


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH NCDC Confirms Death of Seven Tourists In Bauchi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME How My Boss Was Kidnapped –Driver Of Abducted Ondo Professor
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Environment Man Dies After Being Set Ablaze Over N200 Debt
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Registered In Germany, German Police Aware -Nigerian Ambassador to Germany
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International UK Parliament Suspension: Boris Johnson Wins In Court
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: We've Arrested Emmanuel Adedeji Oluwatosin, Uncovered N1 Billion In His Account, Says EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH NCDC Confirms Death of Seven Tourists In Bauchi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME How My Boss Was Kidnapped –Driver Of Abducted Ondo Professor
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion A Warning For Foreign Minister And People Of South Africa By Femi Fani-Kayode​
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Environment Man Dies After Being Set Ablaze Over N200 Debt
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Registered In Germany, German Police Aware -Nigerian Ambassador to Germany
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International UK Parliament Suspension: Boris Johnson Wins In Court
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: We've Arrested Emmanuel Adedeji Oluwatosin, Uncovered N1 Billion In His Account, Says EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Nicki Minaj Announces Retirement From Music
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Family Petitions Police Over Murder Of Ondo POS Operator
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Jailed For Using Expired ATM Card To Buy Fried Meat, Beer
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Nigerian Visa Agents Jailed For Defrauding US Consulate Of N50m
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Sports I Told Anthony Joshua I'll Die To Remain World Boxing Champion - Andy Ruiz Jr
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad