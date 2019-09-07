Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Injures Three Others In Borno Ambush

A vigilante official, Mustapha Karimbe, who confirmed the attack, said, “The convoy came under fire from the terrorists near Kamuya at around 11:30am, killing one soldier and injuring three others.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 07, 2019

 

Boko Haram insurgents on Friday killed one soldier and injured three others in an ambush on a military convoy in Kamuya Village, Borno State, according to AFP.

“A military pickup truck was burnt in the attack.”

Kamuya has been repeatedly hit by jihadists since 2015 when Tukur Buratai was appointed as Chief of Army Staff.

In January this year, six soldiers were killed and 14 injured when insurgents sacked a base in Kamuya, stealing weapons and burning military vehicles.

 

